Austin now has a program that gives homeless access to storage

So far, 85 bins will be available to those experiencing homelessness in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has launched a new program that gives storage bins to people that are experiencing homelessness. The program is called Violet KeepSafe Storage.

Those experiencing homelessness in Austin can find the storage in the HealthSouth parking garage in Downtown Austin. The City said access to storage will help them attend doctor appointments, pursue jobs and more, all while no longer having to worry about their possessions.

How it works:

This program's facility will open with a referral system that assigns 96-gallon bins to those referred by the Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST), or the Downtown Austin Community Court (DACC).

As of Aug. 21, the City is making 85 bins available and hopes to make 200 more carts in the future, as well as add more locations so more organizations can refer clients to participate. Austin leaders are also working toward employing more people who have experienced homelessness to staff future facilities.

“This operation is all about investing in the health and dignity of our neighbors experiencing homelessness,” Ken Snipes, director of Austin Resource Recovery said. “As I saw working with folks in Seattle and was confirmed here by the Austin Homelessness Advisory Council, offering a storage bin and a lock does more than alleviate physical burden or fear of theft. This service builds trust and lines of communication between our institutions and the people who rely on them to build a better life.”

The Office of Design and Delivery, Austin Homeless Advisory Council (AHAC) and members of the Austin design community helped develop this program.