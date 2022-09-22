City of Austin asking for feedback on planned use federal funds to address homelessness

The funding can be spent on various projects with the goal of reducing homelessness and increasing housing stability, according to the City.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is eligible to receive millions in HOME-American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help addresses homelessness. But first, the City wants the community to review its allocation plan and provide comments on the recently revised draft.

The City said the second public comment period for the revised draft will be open from Oct. 6 through Oct. 21, with a Community Development Commission public hearing scheduled for Oct. 11.

The public is invited to testify at the Oct. 11 hearing in person or remotely. Registration is required no later than noon on Oct. 10 for remote participation, but pre-registration is not required to participate in person. To register, call 512-974-1606 or email jesse.gutierrez@austintexas.gov.

The City said the ARP allocated $5 billion to assist people experiencing homelessness and other populations experiencing housing insecurity. This one-time funding – up to $11.4 million for Austin – can be spent on various projects with the goal of reducing homelessness and increasing housing stability, according to the City.

These activities are eligible for funding by HOME-ARP:

Supportive services

Acquisition and development of non-congregate shelters;

Tenant-based rental assistance

Development of affordable rental housing

Nonprofit operating expenses

Nonprofit capacity building

The City said to comply with federal funding requirements, it must submit an allocation plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by way of an amendment to the fiscal year 2021-22 Action Plan, which states how the City plans to use the $11.4 million grant and details the process to gather feedback from the community.

The City said the revised allocation plan draft will be available at this link starting on Oct. 6. The public will be able to view the revised plan and submit comments on the proposal.

On Thursday, the City's homeless strategy officer provided an update on homelessness in Austin. Hear from Dianna Grey below:

