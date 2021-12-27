Encampments return to Downtown Austin's hike and bike trail

City ordinance enforcement has been a challenge for local officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is once again battling camping on the downtown hike and bike trail, according to a detailed analysis by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Tents are popping back up along the trail, and there now seems to be less enforcement amid the latest omicron COVID-19 surge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been discouraging disruptions in effort to limit disease outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the City of Austin report that it is aware of the current influx of tents.

The Parks and Recreation department says that they hope to have extra track pick-up and a better plan for enforcement in the new year.

