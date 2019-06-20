AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's growing homeless population was a big topic at Thursday night's city council meeting.

The Austin City Council unanimously approved the purchase of an $8.6 million building as a new homeless shelter in South Austin. The building will be located off of Ben White Boulevard near the Southwood neighborhood.

Those opposed to the shelter coming to the area say it would only attract more homeless people and crime, whereas those in support of it say it's necessary in order to help Austin's growing homeless problem.

City leaders also discussed rolling back the rules that tell police how to deal with the homeless.

Overnight on Thursday, city leaders took action related to the homeless camping in public spaces, solicitation, sitting or lying on public sidewalks and creating offenses. Some city leaders said the current ordinance criminalizes homeless people.

The council voted to loosen laws on our homeless population before 3 a.m. Friday morning. Now, police will only be able to ticket people who panhandle "aggressively" or block pathways while they camp.

The council rolled back the panhandling ordinance, "no sit no lie" ordinance and the camping ordinance.

The city's no-solicitation ordinance, for example, is now a "no-aggressive confrontation" ordinance. That way it's not illegal to ask for money, only to confront someone in a threatening way.

There were hours of testimony, mostly from people who supported the changes. They rallied outside City Hall, saying the old rules were cruel and ineffective.

Supporters of those old rules worry about what this change means for police enforcing them.

After the vote, council members said Austin still has a lot of work to do to help the city's growing homeless population.

