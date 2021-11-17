Austin homeless court could be relocated to old City Hall building

Mayor Steve Adler and several councilmembers expressed approval with the proposal.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Downtown Austin Community Court could soon have a new home – the old Austin City Hall.

According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, that recommendation was made on Tuesday during a city council work session. Mayor Steve Adler and several councilmembers expressed approval with the proposal.

The Community Court helps provide services and settles some crimes for the homeless. It outgrew its current location at 719 E. Sixth St. and moved into a temporary setup at the Terrazas Branch Library, before moving again to One Texas Center on Barton Springs Road as the search continues for a new home.

The former Austin City Hall building is located at 124 W. Eighth St. at the corner of Colorado Street. According to the City, it would need more than $25 million worth of renovations and furnishings. It was previously rejected as a location thanks to limited parking and lack of accessibility for people with disabilities, according to the Statesman.

In all, 22 potential sites were considered in the central area, City staff told the Statesman.

A vote on its permanent location is expected next month. The hope is to move into the building by the end of 2023.