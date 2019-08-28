AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council and other leaders will meet again on Aug. 29 to discuss the growth of homelessness in the city.

The council met earlier this summer and made several changes to the ordinances concerning homelessness.

In July, a public forum hosted by the Downtown Austin Alliance specifically addressed the camping and sit or lie ordinances that went into effect at the beginning of July. There were an estimated 300 people in attendance at that meeting.

Some of the talking points included the expansion of homeless shelters in Austin and how the City is looking to place shelters in each council district.

Earlier this month, City leaders hosted a town hall to discuss the recent homeless ordinance changes and what's next for tackling the homelessness issues the City is facing. Leaders discussed the importance of expanding housing, addressing mental health and addiction issues and expanding public-private partnership. Over 700 people attended that meeting.

RELATED:

UT police chief calls on Mayor Adler to prohibit homeless camping near campus

Austin leaders host town hall to discuss recent homeless ordinance changes

APD brass to officers: Be professional when talking to citizens about homeless

'It is just what we said we were going to do': Mayor Adler calls for more restrictions with homeless camping

Although much was discussed at these previous meetings, citizens still have their concerns.

The next homeless forum will be held at Lady Bird Johnson Auditorium on the University of Texas campus on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Austin Police Chief Brian Manley both plan to be in attendance.

WATCH: Austin police issue new guidance on homeless response

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Matthew McConaughey officially joins UT Austin faculty as film professor

Austin police again cracking down on 'Move Over' Law violators; focusing on tow trucks

Downtown Austin grocery store considering closing doors earlier due to homeless issues