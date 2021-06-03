Austin City Council waives millions of dollars to expand affordable housing for homeless

Austin City Council voted to waive $4.3 million for two additional phases of Community First! Village.

The Austin City Council voted on Thursday to waive $4.3 million for construction of Phase III and Phase IV of Community First! Village.

"We know Austin needs permanent affordable housing," said Development Services Department Director Denise Lucas. "Today, the City showed the development community and our non-profit partners that we stand together to find housing solutions to the affordable housing crisis."

Community First! Village is located in northeast Austin. It was created and run by Mobile Loaves & Fishes and provides people who were experiencing homelessness with housing and a community.

Phase III of the Community First! Village expansion will be on land near the community's current location, while Phase 4 will be at a new spot off Burleson Road between McKinney Falls Parkway and U.S. 183.

According to a City press release, the community is currently home to more than 220 people who used to be homeless. The nonprofit recently announced plans to expand the community with 1,400 more micro-homes on over 100 acres.

"Making a long-term difference in addressing chronic homelessness requires the work and commitment of partners across our community," said City Manager Spencer Cronk. "The Community First! Village demonstrates how the City can support and work with community leaders, businesses, and philanthropic organizations to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring."

According to the City's release, "The Development Services Department (DSD) is waiving fees related to the development review process, inspections, plumbing, and electrical fees. Austin Water and Austin Energy will provide additional infrastructure and planning support that helps to extend water, wastewater and electric services and enhance resiliency throughout the community and surrounding area. A full breakdown of fee waiver details can be reviewed on the Council Agenda."

Additionally, Austin City Council also approved an agreement with Integral Care "to provide permanent supportive housing to disabled individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness" for approximately $1.5 million from July 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, with an option for extension.

Austin City Council is expected to meet at a special called meeting on Monday afternoon to get more homelessness updates, regarding funding and sanctioned campsites.