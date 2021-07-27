Austin City Council to discuss two potential homeless encampment sites at work session

The two proposed sites are at 3511 Manor Road in East Austin and 4011 Convict Hill Road in southwest Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The plan to turn two proposed properties into sanctioned homeless encampments in Austin could move forward Tuesday.

The Austin City Council is hosting a work session at 9 a.m. July 27. Dianna Grey, Austin’s homeless strategy officer, and Kimberly McNeeley, director of the Parks and Recreation department, will present a briefing on the two sites at the session.

The two potential encampment sites are at 3511 Manor Road in East Austin and 4011 Convict Hill Road in southwest Austin. Both are owned by the City and meet “previously identified criteria for use as legally designated encampments,” according to a memo Grey and McNeeley sent the Mayor and council earlier this month.

“Both properties are owned by the City of Austin, are being held for future creation of affordable housing, and could be used temporarily until that development takes place,” the memo said. “Note that both of these locations would likely require rezoning, temporary or conditional use permits, or other entitlements to allow for prefabricated structures that can be inhabited.”

City officials said each site is close to Capital Metro public transportation, and individuals staying there would have access to utilities. The City also said it would install fencing and secure the properties at all times if chosen.

In the memo, Grey and McNeeley said City staff will start a community engagement process through SpeakUp Austin! in August for resident to share their feedback if the sites remain under consideration.