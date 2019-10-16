AUSTIN, Texas — Months after Austin’s camping ordinance passed, hundreds of people are still complaining to the City about the homeless population.

Back in August, KVUE reported a surge in complaints to Austin 311 involving homeless people. Now, about a month-and-a-half later, new numbers show people are still calling in a record number of those complaints to the City.

During the last count in August, officials with Austin 311 revealed the City received 919 complaints since the camping ordinance passed. That was about 460% more complaints than that same time in 2018.

Since that update, less than two months have passed and people have already submitted 706 more complaints about homeless individuals.

According to officials with Austin 311, people filed 102 complaints mentioning “homelessness” or “transient” in 2018. That means there was approximately a 592% increase in those complaints between last year and this year.

To be clear, Austin 311 did not specifically track homelessness in 2018, so requests with keywords "homelessness" and "transient" could include other complaints, like "homeless animals."

Of the 706 recent calls mentioning the homeless, about 180 of them were feedback about transient camps.

City officials still encourage people to send in complaints about homeless issues to Austin 311. You can find more information about how to submit those complaints on Austin 311's website.

