AUSTIN, Texas — Months after Austin’s camping ordinance passed, hundreds of people are still complaining to the City about the homeless population.
Back in August, KVUE reported a surge in complaints to Austin 311 involving homeless people. Now, about a month-and-a-half later, new numbers show people are still calling in a record number of those complaints to the City.
RELATED:
Austin 311 sees spike in homeless complaints compared to last year
Mayor responds to spike in 311 calls at fourth homeless forum
During the last count in August, officials with Austin 311 revealed the City received 919 complaints since the camping ordinance passed. That was about 460% more complaints than that same time in 2018.
Since that update, less than two months have passed and people have already submitted 706 more complaints about homeless individuals.
According to officials with Austin 311, people filed 102 complaints mentioning “homelessness” or “transient” in 2018. That means there was approximately a 592% increase in those complaints between last year and this year.
RELATED:
Austin City Council to consider two separate ordinances on homeless camping ban at meeting
A night in the life of Austin’s homeless sleeping on city streets
City of Austin launching new 'Guided Path' pilot focused on homeless 'encampment strategy response'
To be clear, Austin 311 did not specifically track homelessness in 2018, so requests with keywords "homelessness" and "transient" could include other complaints, like "homeless animals."
Of the 706 recent calls mentioning the homeless, about 180 of them were feedback about transient camps.
City officials still encourage people to send in complaints about homeless issues to Austin 311. You can find more information about how to submit those complaints on Austin 311's website.
WATCH: What Austin's homeless go through sleeping on streets at night
MORE HOMELESS COVERAGE:
- As Austin gears up to possibly change ordinance, City gives state of homelessness updates
- Lakeway Boy Scouts work to help formerly homeless individuals in Austin
- Governor calls on Austin to reverse camping ordinance in new letter to mayor
- Austin’s newly-hired ‘homeless strategy officer’ moving to consulting role for city
- 'You will die without me': Abuse and its connection to becoming homeless
- 'I used to think no one was there for me.' How one church is helping hundreds of homeless get housing
- Heading south for solutions: How San Antonio is helping its homeless population
- The ARCH cuts down on beds to shift focus to long-term housing, case management
For even more stories on Austin's homeless, go to KVUE.com/homeless.