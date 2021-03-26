$34 million development to help house homeless in North Austin

Espero Austin at Rutland will open up about 170 apartments.

AUSTIN, Texas — More housing will soon be dedicated to people who are experiencing homelessness in the Austin area.

Espero Austin at Rutland will open with about 170 apartments next year, according to a report by the Austin Business Journal. The development is priced at about $34 million.

Units will be reserved for those whose incomes are 30% to 60% below the median family income, which was $95,000 in 2019. So, using those numbers, that's families who make roughly $33,000 to $65,000 a year.

The project will be spearheaded by developer The Vecino Group and the local nonprofit Caritas of Austin. Austin Housing Finance Corp. will also serve as a partner.

To read the full report, click here.