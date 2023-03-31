Lennar approved to build up to 1,600 homes in Caldwell County

Caldwell County approved a Lennar Home development project that could build up to 1,600 homes near the San Marcos Regional Airport.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — Caldwell County is about to get a brand-new housing development as part of an agreement between the county and Lennar Homes - the same developer Elon Musk is partnering with to develop his neighborhood in Bastrop County.

Lennar Homes will be developing 491 acres of land across the road from the San Marcos Regional Airport, located at the intersection of State Highway 21 and William Pettus Road in the county.

The master-planned development known as "Cotton Gateway" will create up to 1,600 single family residential homes. The developer said that the minimum size for a single-family detached lot will be 4,000 square feet.

In the agreement with the county, no less than eight acres of open space in the area will be dedicated to amenities, open space and parkland uses. Additionally, improvements will be made to William Pettus Road if the county has not upgraded it by the time of construction for the homes.

Construction on the development will occur in phases over the next few years, according to Lennar Homes. Prices for the homes have not been released at this time.

