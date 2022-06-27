x
Two injured after home under construction collapses in Manor

Officials are on scene in the Stonewater community.

MANOR, Texas — Two people were injured on Monday after a home under construction collapsed in a Manor neighborhood.

Austin-Travis County EMS first reported the incident around 6:20 p.m. at 14500 Shooter McGavin Drive in the Stonewater community.

One of the patients involved was trapped, but they have since been recovered. Both were transported to the hospital with potentially serious but expected to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Travis County ESD #12 also responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

