Austin police launch homicide investigation in southeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is responding to a possible shooting or stabbing on Wickersham Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to reports of a possible shooting or stabbing in southeast Austin.

The APD first reported that a police helicopter was searching for a suspect in the area on the 2400 block of Wickersham Lane around 3:17 p.m. The call first came in around 3 p.m.

By 4:30 p.m. police said the homicide unit is now investigating the "suspicious" death of a male. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Later in the evening, police said they currently do not have a suspect in custody but they do not believe there to be an ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Around the same time, the APD said a police helicopter was also assisting in another possible shooting or stabbing on the 5800 block of Coventry Lane. The call came in around 4:10 p.m. and a male victim was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-472-TIPS (8477)

