Holy Roller serves brunch for the last time in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — People lined up in Downtown Austin on Sunday to enjoy brunch at Holy Roller for the very last time.

The owner of the popular restaurant recently announced on Instagram that the COVID-19 pandemic had forced them to close their doors for good.

Opening back in 2017, the funky spot on Rio Grande Street has become a popular restaurant over the last couple of years.

Gaining national attention on the Food Network in 2019, owner Callie Speer showed Guy Fieri how to make her famous meatloaf sandwich.

KVUE caught up with some of the Austinites waiting in line on the restaurant's final day and asked why it's a shame to see another small business collapse because of the pandemic.

"I just wanted to come one last time ... it's a great restaurant. They have awesome food, they're local. It's a woman-owned business and that's all things I like supporting," said Krista Seidel, one of Holly Roller's last customers.

Holy Roller employees said it was an emotional day working together for their last shift, but that this is a reminder that local businesses need support now more than ever.