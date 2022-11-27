Fayette County Sheriff's Office sees increased calls for people looking for mental health resources

Many people experience seasonal depression during the holiday season.

AUSTIN, Texas — For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year. For others, not so much.

While the holidays are a time known for happiness, others struggle with seasonal depression.

"There's a lot more loneliness," said Jeremy Castleberry, CIT Investigator at the Fayette County Sherriff's Office. "I think, you know, for a lot of people who have lost a loved one and stuff like that, it kind of hits a little bit harder."

However, it's more than just the feelings of loneliness. Many people worry about their budgets.

"They have an increase in anxiety, stress, depression, that kind of thing," Castleberry added. "A lot of it stems from, you know, financial concerns, you know, just not having enough money, especially in the holidays. You're buying presents for people."

He said there's also a lot of social pressure from family or friends having to go places or do certain things.

"I think setting some reasonable boundaries for yourself," said Castleberry. "I'll do this event, but I'm not going to do this other one."

Castleberry said people that feel that way are not alone. If you need help, reach out to your local mental health authority or first responders.

"It's not a burden on us or anything like that," Castleberry said.

Here's a list of mental health resources for anyone seeking help:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a 24/7 toll-free lifeline for individuals experiencing emotional distress or crises.

Call 1-800-273-8255 to talk to a trained listener.

Crisis Text Line

Text MHA 741-741

Crisis Text Line provides free, confidential text message support for individuals experiencing emotional distress or crises. It is available 24/7.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

SAMHSA's National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service in English and Spanish for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

For more information click here.