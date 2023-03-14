Hole in the Wall employee injured after car crashes into venue near UT Austin campus

The crash happened during a busy night of live performances for South by Southwest.

AUSTIN, Texas — A car crashed into Hole in the Wall on Guadalupe Street, near the University of Texas at Austin campus, on Monday night.

The Austin Police Department said there were two vehicles involved in a collision that resulted in one vehicle striking the popular venue, as well as a couple of individuals. Both drivers remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The manager of Hole in the Wall – which has been around for nearly 50 years – said an employee was hit as the car veered off the road. The employee is expected to be OK.

The crash happened during a busy night of live performances for South by Southwest (SXSW). Despite damage to the venue's exterior, live music returned on Tuesday.

The band Youth Sector was one of the first ones to return to Hole in the Wall's stage Tuesday afternoon. The band from Brighton, England, is playing several shows during SXSW.

"Small bands like us in the UK – and anywhere really – it's kind of like the festival to come to. None of us have played in the U.S. before, so we were buzzing be out here," lead singer Nick Thompkins said.

But their performance almost didn't happen after the car crashed into Hole in the Wall the night before.

"It was very surprising and kind of a wacky start to the day, people accessing the damage to the building," Thompkins said.

But he said the band was there to jam, and the show must go on. Thompkins also said Youth Sector is in the U.S. for a couple of weeks.

"Trying to play to as many people in possible," he said. "Just saying how friendly everyone is in Austin. It's crazy. Everyone is so nice."

As for Hole in the Wall, shows are back on the schedule, with several other bands set to place there during SXSW.

