AUSTIN, Texas — A unique exhibition of lifesize, moving dinosaurs is currently in Austin, giving families and kids the chance to interact with these creatures.

Jurassic Quest is known for their massive, animatronic dinosaurs. The entertainment group travels around the country, bringing with them more than 100 dinosaurs for the show. All of the animals roar, move and even walk, in some cases.

Jurassic Quest allows guests to walk through different historic time periods and see what dinosaurs were living like at that time.

The leaders of the company worked with paleontologists to make sure these dinosaurs are as close to life-like as possible, such as making sure the skin is scaly or furry.

Along with the main attraction involving the dinosaurs, there are many other activities for people to take part in. You can dig up fossils like a paleontologist, ride on the back of a Tyrannosaurus rex and even go to a dinosaur petting zoo.

Jurassic Quest will be at the Austin Convention Center from Friday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 10. Doors will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and then from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information about this event, you can click here.