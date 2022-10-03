A tennis match that anyone is set to love

CATA Executive Director Fernando Velasco is having a ball teaching others the game of tennis

AUSTIN, Texas — This Hispanic Heritage Month, we are introducing you to some local change makers in our community and the people within it that inspire us. One Austinite has dedicated his life to matching others with the love of tennis.

When playing against Fernando Velasco, anyone will get served. At 79, he's still got it - regardless of him playing against his daughters or competing in a national tournament, Velasco wants to make sure others fall in love with the game.

"This is the sport of a lifetime," Velasco said.

Although Velasco has nurtured his love of tennis, he didn't originally start playing it. Born in Bolivia, Velasco was a national diving champion and only turned to tennis after suffering a diving accident.

"I started to play against the wall in a tennis club with my dad and all of a sudden my dad thought that I had some abilities," added Velasco. His father took note of his skills and now Velasco does the same for others.

"I have a young man who's 23 years old in a wheelchair," Velasco explained. "He's going to compete in the national tournament."

Velasco trains anyone, regardless of age or ability. He's also training 9-year-old Spoorthy.

"I saw her one day in Pflugerville hitting against the wall when I was playing and I said, 'wow, this girl's got some talent,'" Velasco added.

"I practice every day almost.... except when it rains," said little Spoorthy Hegde.

But its not just about finding the next Serena, Velasco wants people of all ages and athletic abilities to pick up a racket and play. That's his goal as executive director of the Capital Area Tennis Association (CATA).

"If your child wants to start playing tennis, you contact CATA and say, 'hey, by the way, I live in this area. What programs do we have available?,'" Velasco added. "We will make the connection for you. We have a database of over 100 clubs in the Austin area that offer programs. It can be public facilities, it can be private clubs."

Velasco says that there's more to tennis than just the game.

"It's about life...you perform wonderful, but you may not get the job. You have a good interview, you don't get the job," Velasco explained. "In tennis you may have the best game ever, but you may not come home the winner."

"It taught me to stay calm, relaxed and composed," Hegde said.

"Tennis taught me if you work hard at something, you can be great but you may not be the best. There's always going to be a better player, but if you work hard at anything in life, you can do great things," said Maria Groten, Velasco's daughter.

The lessons learned are endless.

"I am in awe of my father," added Groten. "It's inspiring and it makes me as his daughter, want to always do something in life that I love and to always give back."

Velasco is a master tennis professional and still plays national tournaments in a father-daughter team and grandfather-grandson tournaments. He has four children and 11 grandchildren, all to play a match with.

For those that are interested in playing and don't know where to begin, visit his website.