Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting Latino leaders in the Austin community

This article will be updated every morning through Oct. 15, as we introduce you to more Latino leaders in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. During this time, KVUE will highlight local leaders who are making an impact in their communities.

This article will be updated every morning through Oct. 15, as we introduce you to more Latino leaders in the Austin area.

Christina Collazo

Christina Collazo's passion to support and empower women and their children led her to start Todos Juntos in 2009. Todos Juntos Learning Center supports the academic and social well-being of immigrant and refugee parents and their children through dual-generation education.

The center helps working families lift themselves from generational poverty by offering adult English as a Second Language classes, family education, health-focused services and peer networks of support.

Chris Saldaña

Chris Saldaña is passionate about diversity and is no stranger to making his voice heard. Proud of his Hispanic roots, this bilingual communications and media relations professional has used the skills he was raised with to push for more Latino representation in the workforce.

Saldaña loves to give back to his "gente" (that's "people" in Spanish) and volunteers as needed. His ability to speak English and Spanish also landed him the first-ever public address announcer role for Austin FC.