Austin's Mexic-Arte Museum marks 40 years of Día de los Muertos celebration

AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, Mexican communities celebrate the tradition of Día de los Muertos, or the "Day of the Dead," in November. But Austin's Mexic-Arte Museum starts its celebration in September.

This year is special because Sept. 22 kicks off the museum's 40th celebration of the holiday.

The museum celebrated its first Día de los Muertos in 1984. Since then, it has grown to become the longest-running celebration in Texas.

To honor its history, the museum is opening an exhibit on Sept. 22, displaying photos, newspaper articles and other mementos from its first year.

Silvia Orosco, the museum's executive director, said the wall honors decades of efforts to connect the community.

"To commemorate our family, our loved ones and to make it public ... This is part of cultura mexicana," she said. "We are sharing it with Austin."

The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 7.

Next month, the museum will mark 40 years of its "Viva La Vida" festival and parade. Attendees can enjoy local art, food and music at the festival on Oct. 28.

