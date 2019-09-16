AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday marked the official beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. It runs from Sept. 15 until Oct. 15.

Here's a bit of a history lesson on the national celebration.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts on Sept. 15th each year, which is also the Independence Day for five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

And Sept. 16 is Mexico's Independence Day. It marks the day in 1810 when a priest named Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla called on Mexicans to rise up against Spain. More than a decade later, Mexico officially became its own country.

There was a celebration at the Texas State Capitol Sunday. It draws thousands of visitors every year.

"St makes us feel like we have a little bit of our country here in the united states so it's a great event for everybody to feel like we belong to this land that really belongs to everybody,” said attendee Karla Barreto.

