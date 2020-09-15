Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting Latino leaders in the Austin area

This article will be updated every morning in September as we introduce you to more Latino leaders in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — September is National Hispanic Heritage Month. Throughout the month, KVUE will highlight local leaders who are truly making an impact in their Austin-area community.

Emmy Alcocer-Hil

Emmy Alcocer-Hill is the vice-chair of the Bingham Group Foundation, a nonprofit organization improving the quality of life for underserved communities in the Austin metro area.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and sits on the executive leadership team. Emmy believes strongly in the importance of ensuring that all voices are heard at the decision-making table.

Geronimo Rodriguez

Geronimo Rodriguez is the Texas chief advocacy officer at Ascension Seton's Dell Children's Medical Center. He also serves as president of the Austin ISD Board of Trustees with a mission to prepare every student with the knowledge to thrive in college, their career and their life.

Geronimo grew up as a migrant farmworker and every year he travels to Oregon to help his parents harvest potatoes. He is the first in his family to graduate high school, college and law school.

