AUSTIN, Texas — A proposed budget would add more officers to Austin's police department. But without a contract, the Austin Police Association believes hiring those officers may not be as simple.

According to the city of Austin, the FY 2019 budget, if approved, will add funding for 33 more officers.

Different sides disagree on how many will actually patrol the streets.

Regardless, the hiring process for these new officers was supposed to be laid out in the city's labor contract with the Austin Police Association. The city council, however, did not renew the contract last December, citing it was too costly and lacked transparency.

Without the contract, new hires will have to take a civil service exam, which APA president Ken Casaday told KVUE has yet to be written.

"We have to get this contract done so we can get the fair hiring process for all these officers that everyone's wanting to hire," Casaday said. "I know people are working on it, but until that happens, until we have a contract, I don't think they'll be able to hire the officers they want to."

A five-year police staffing plan presented to the city council in April suggested hiring 56 new officers in FY 2019 to reduce crime and strengthen community policing.

The city council is expected to read and adopt the proposed budget next week. The beginning of FY 2019 is Oct. 1.

