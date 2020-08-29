x
Who's hiring? AutoZone and Everise

Everise is hiring over 500 employees for remote positions where you can work from home.

In this week's "Who's Hiring," we spoke with AutoZone and Everise representatives.

AutoZone is hiring 30 part-time sales associates and auto parts delivery drivers in Austin. 

Sales Associate 

  • Part-time
  • Starting pay: $9.50/hr
  • Entry level 

Delivery Driver 

  • Part-time
  • Starting pay: $9.50/hr            
  • Entry level 

Sales associates greet and help customers find auto parts and install some of them. Delivery drivers take auto parts to various AutoZone stores and partners. 

"We provide the training, the tools and all of the information you need to be successful," said Regional Human Resource Manager Letricia Francois. "We look for those people that are excited to come to work and want to help our customers get what they need but also want to grow with the company."

Francois said these positions also come with benefits. 

Everise, a call center company that provides customer service and product support is hiring for over 500 remote positions, entry-level and beyond. The experience level for all positions varies with each job. 

Customer Service Agents 

  • 500 positions 
  • $12/hr - $20/hr 
  • Full time/remote

Trainers 

  • 18 positions 
  • $16/hr - $24/hr 
  • Full time/remote

Supervisors

  • 30 positions
  • $16/hr - $24/hr 
  • Full time/remote

Manager

  • 10 positions 
  • $25/hr - $35/hr 
  • Full time/remote

"We are an employee-first company, and that is near and dear to my heart," said Executive Vise President of Global Operations and Shared Services Jeremy Jepperson. "We are looking for someone with a good personality, good soft skills and kind of a passion for helping customers." 

Jepperson said all of these positions come with a benefits package.

Every week KVUE's Daranesha Herron highlights businesses hiring in our area. If you would like to be featured, send her an email dherron@kvue.com

