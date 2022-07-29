Bee Cave's Hill Country Galleria to welcome ice rink in November

The rink will be 40 by 84 feet and offer skate rentals for $10 to $15 an hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEE CAVE, Texas — A big chill is set to hit Hill Country Galleria this November when it welcomes a 40-by-84-foot ice rink, Community Impact reported.

The rink, which can hold 150 people at a time, will sit at the current splash pad site located between Central Plaza Lawn and Bee Cave Public Library. It's set to operate 50 hours a week from Nov. 4 to Jan. 2 with skate rentals of $10 to $15 an hour.

Bee Cave City Council put $300,000 in hotel occupancy tax toward the rink, according to Community Impact. The Galleria is also contributing $100,000, and the council allowed for "the city to develop a separate reimbursement agreement for the Hill Country Galleria to repay some or all of the hotel occupancy tax funds used for the project," Community Impact reported.

The city will handle installation, water and electricity for the rink, while the Galleria will deal with daily operations, skate rentals and maintenance.

The City estimates the rink could make between $382,000 and $540,000 with $15 skate rentals.

Read Community Impact's full report here.