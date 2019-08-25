AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is related to the wilderness at the Barton Creek Greenbelt.

Emergency crews have rescued a woman who fell 20 to 30 feet down a ravine at Bull Creek Greenbelt in northwest Austin Sunday morning, according to officials.

The hiker, a woman in her 50s, was walking in the 8800 block of Bull Hollow Dr. at around 8:25 a.m. when Austin-Travis County EMS said she fell about 20 to 30 feet. The Austin Fire Department said she called 911, and emergency crews arrived to help her out.

Austin Fire staff had to hoist the woman up the steep ravine with rigging equipment.

She was taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

