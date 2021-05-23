Child killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 130

Five other patients were also involved in the crash, including another child and a teenager.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This article originally stated that the crash occurred on Highway 30, but it occurred on Highway 130.

A child was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 130 early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of Highway 130 near Parmer Lane just before 1 a.m. Six vehicles were involved.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a child was ejected from one of the cars and died a short time later. Five other people were involved in the crash.

UPDATE Motor Vehicle Collision at 10000blk N Sh 130 Svrd Nb: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene Pronouncement of a pediatric patient. 6 total patients involved, 4 have been declared Trauma Alerts. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 23, 2021

Four of the patients were transported to local hospitals, including a teenager, another child and two adults, all with potentially serious injuries. One patient refused EMS transport.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. No additional information is available.