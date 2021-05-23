x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Child killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 130

Five other patients were also involved in the crash, including another child and a teenager.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtwon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This article originally stated that the crash occurred on Highway 30, but it occurred on Highway 130.

A child was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 130 early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of Highway 130 near Parmer Lane just before 1 a.m. Six vehicles were involved.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a child was ejected from one of the cars and died a short time later. Five other people were involved in the crash.

Four of the patients were transported to local hospitals, including a teenager, another child and two adults, all with potentially serious injuries. One patient refused EMS transport.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. No additional information is available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

UT Austin students plan commencement walkout over 'Eyes of Texas' song

One of Austin's first Black, woman-owned cannabis businesses sheds light on disparities in the industry

Austin Sobering Center offers free rides from Sixth Street to center

Texas whiskey is emerging as a new player in the liquor industry