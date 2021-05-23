Child killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 130

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This article originally stated that the crash occurred on Highway 30, but it occurred on Highway 130.
A child was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 130 early Sunday morning.
The crash happened on the northbound side of Highway 130 near Parmer Lane just before 1 a.m. Six vehicles were involved.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a child was ejected from one of the cars and died a short time later. Five other people were involved in the crash.
Four of the patients were transported to local hospitals, including a teenager, another child and two adults, all with potentially serious injuries. One patient refused EMS transport.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time. No additional information is available.
