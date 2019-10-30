MANOR, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is related to another traffic spill that occurred in June.

Police are asking the public to avoid the 15000 block of Highway 290 after an 18-wheeler hauling lime power flipped over.

According to the Manor Police Department, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The spill is not hazardous but police said it will cause an extended delay as crews work to clean up.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was not injured, police said.

Traffic has been diverted to one lane in each direction.

