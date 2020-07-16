Higher than usual utility bills? You're not alone. Austin Energy sees increase in at-home energy use since COVID-19 crisis

The power company saw a 10% increase in residential use and a 17% decrease in commercial use from March to May.

AUSTIN, Texas — We’re doing a lot more at home these days, and it’s likely your utility bill reflects that. If you are using more energy since the COVID-19 crisis began, you’re not alone.

According to data from Austin Energy, from March 28 to May 1 the power company saw a 10% increase in residential use and a 17% decrease in commercial use compared to that time in 2019. Remember, the end of March is when the City of Austin began its stay-at-home order and many businesses had to close their doors.

Since some businesses have opened back up, things have started leveling off for commercial use, but from the end of June to early July, residential use picked back up and showed a nine percent increase from the year before.

While a spokesperson for Austin Energy, Jennifer Herber, said increases can depend on a lot of things, such as the weather and the city’s growth, the fact is many of us are also just home more.

“I think definitely COVID-19 did…the increases we saw in March, definitely were because people were staying home more,” said Herber. “I mean, I think that's just a given. The kids were home, the parents were home. We were all just at home using more devices.”

To lower your energy bill, she has a few tips.

“Unplug any devices you’re not using,” said Herber. “Fans, when you're in the room to cool people, we say fans cool people, not rooms. So, turn the fans off when you leave, turn the lights off when you leave, all of those little things can really add up to help you manage your energy bill.”

Also, keep your thermostat at about 78 degrees or higher, avoid turning on large appliances like an oven or washing machine during the hottest time of the day and keep the curtains and blinds drawn on windows hit by direct sunlight.

Then, there’s some good news for those struggling to pay their bills due to COVID-19. Austin Energy has provided nearly $2 million in assistance to more than 5,100 people since April, and we’re told the company still has more funds available to help those in need.