High school students install 'visitation station' at local memory care facility

AUSTIN, Texas — High school students are helping people who live in memory care facilities connect with their loved ones.

This "visitation station" at Silverado Barton Springs Memory Community makes it safe for loved ones to talk to each other without spreading the coronavirus.

Local high school students built it from scratch and worked on everything from drafting up a plan to putting it together.

The executive director of Alzheimer's Texas says this will help people at memory care centers feel less isolated.

“There's been a lot of obstacles and challenges throughout this pandemic and really crisis every day for caregivers in dealing with neurological diseases and we're doing what we can to support and help these individuals,” said Catherine Campbell.

"We just wanted to create something that was inviting for residents and that we had a fun time making and that we could learn from and continue our construction training skills,” added Bryanalyse Hernandez of American Youthworks.

Alzheimer's Texas got $25,000 from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America to replicate these.