AUSTIN — If you've been outside, you have probably noticed the bright fall foliage this year in Austin.

Some folks said they're seeing more colorful leaves than in years past.

University of Texas biology professor Norma Fowler said it is possible we are seeing more colorful, brighter leaves.

"Because we know that the weather can certainly, certainly impact the color display," she said.

PHOTOS: Autumn colors fall across Austin

PHOTOS: Autumn colors fall across Austin Red oak leaves in the pool by Jennifer Edin Sabolcik in Austin. South shore at Lady Bird Lake on Sunday morning by Jack Thielepape. Submitted by Amy Crooks in Round Rock. Submitted by Maria Guerra. Submitted by Becky Wooley. Submitted by Kimberly Marshall. Submitted by Craig Anthony Puckett. Submitted by Becky Wooley. Submitted by Stephanie Denise. Submitted by Jenny Hutto Baker.

Fowler said there is no data on the leaves this year, but research shows temperature, light and water influence the color and length of fall foliage.

Low temperatures above freezing can produce a red pigment in maple leaves.

Rainy and overcast days can increase the intensity of the leaves.

"It's quite possible that the particular alteration between hot and cold and wet and dry really is giving us better colors," Fowler said.

If you want your tree to produce more fall colors, Fowler said make sure it's healthy.

"Because a tree that is not healthy is probably just going to go brown," she said.

She adds that red oak and elm trees produce some of those autumn colors here in Central Texas.

So, while our fall is not as visually pleasing as it is up north ...

"I mean, I can definitely see the change," Celena Chapman, who is originally from Maine, said. "But it's not, of course, as dramatic as what I'm used to."

At least the weather is a lot more tolerable in Austin.

"I do not miss the freezing temperatures starting in October," Christina Schuenmeyer, who's originally from northern Virginia, said.

© 2018 KVUE-TV