AUSTIN — Now that the entire region that the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels covers has seen their "first freeze" in Central Texas, they are letting us know that they will no longer issue freeze warnings through winter.

A meteorologist with the NWS told KVUE that freeze warnings are issued for the first widespread killing freeze of the season. After this happens, warnings are no longer issued through winter.

Since the area had a widespread freeze Wednesday morning, this will count as the "first freeze." Therefore, no Freeze Warnings have or will be issued for Thursday morning even though temperatures will likely drop below freezing again for much of the region.

"This is a rare thing especially this early," said Paul Yura, warning coordination meteorologist. "Later in the winter if we go through some substantial length of time without dropping below freezing, we may elect to issue other freeze warnings but those will be coordinated not only with media but surrounding offices."

