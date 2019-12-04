AUSTIN, Texas — You're going to want to sit your 'BIDI BIDI BUM BUM' down at these Selena tributes in Austin.

Join your fellow Austinites, music lovers and Selena fans to celebrate the late Queen of Tejano music's birthday.

Her birthday is April 16, and is celebrated by fans across the country.

Tuesday, April 16

Alamo Drafthouse is having a "Selena" movie party and screenings at their South Lamar, Mueller, Ritz, Lakeline and Village locations. There will be a special screening of the 1997 movie, SELENA, and the audience will be provided with themed props and a lyric sheet to make it easier to sing along to all the songs. Don't forget to arrive early for Drafthouse's custom pre-show with Selena music videos and interviews.

Gabrielas Downtown and GirlFriend ATX are hosting their second annual Selena Quintanilla's Birthday Celebration, where they will be playing all of Selena's famous hits from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is no cover charge, and all ages are welcome. Visitors wearing their best Selena-inspired outfit and makeup will have a chance to win a $75 gift certificate to Gabrielas.

Mala Vida is also hosting a "Selena Forever: Selena Tribute and Latin Dance Party" on Sixth Street starting at 8 p.m. There will be free pizza from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. or for as long as supplies last.

TuezGayz at Barbarella Austin is hosting "Homo La Flor" as a tribute to Selena. The event starts at 10 p.m. and there will be small Selena tributes every hour. After 11 p.m. there will be a $5 cover charge. On the Facebook page for the event, organizers said, "if you aren't Queer or a respectful ally, this event is not for you."

Painting with a Twist in Round Rock is hosting a "Queen of Tejano" party from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The tickets are $35 each, and you can purchase them here. The event allows teens (ages 10 and up) and adults to attend the class.

How will you be celebrating Selena's birthday?

