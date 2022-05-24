Here's how Austinites can help Uvalde families after mass shooting

We Are Blood in Central Texas is hosting a blood drive at the Texas State Capitol on Thursday but it's still working out the time.

AUSTIN, Texas — At least 20 people, including 18 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Here is how you can help those impacted:

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in Uvalde said it is in critical need of blood donations.

We Are Blood in Central Texas said it will hold a blood drive at the Texas State Capitol on Thursday but it's still working out the time.

We Are Blood Spokesperson Nick Canedo said the blood center in that area has not requested help from them yet, but this is a very fluid situation and they want to be ready if the call comes.

Canedo said when there was a mass shooting on Sixth Street in 2021 where one person died and 14 others were injured, they were there for us.

"We actually received support from South Texas Blood and Tissue," said Canedo. "So that's the benefit of a strong and stable community. Blood supply means protecting our patients here at home while being able to send aid to other communities."

One donation can save multiple lives and it takes only 45 minutes. If you don't want to wait, appointments are available at WeAreBlood.org.

Soon GoFundMe accounts will be formed to help families affected by this tragedy. GoFundMe said, "our Trust & Safety team will be monitoring the GoFundMe platform around the clock for any fundraisers related to this event."

GoFundMe will update its centralized hub with verified fundraisers.

If you are in the Uvalde area, South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is hosting an emergency blood drive Wednesday at Herby Ham Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule your appointment here.