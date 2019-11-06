LOCKHART, Texas — Veronique Matthews started building her Lockhart home in 1992.

She said she woke up during the storms on Sunday to the sounds of steel ripping.

"It was windows, doors crushing from upstairs to downstairs, glass breaking, steel ripping up, and all the wood joists have ripped up," Matthews said. "And we heard [the roof] go over the house."

RELATED: NWS confirms EF2 tornado damaged 196 homes in Copperas Cove, no injuries reported

Matthews said while she never lost power, the storms took her roof right off the house and into the yard.

"We saw the roof lifting up and down, up and down, like the house was breathing," Matthews said.

RELATED: Tornado caused damage near Liberty Hill, NWS confirms

She and her son still live in the house.

"My son and I keep looking for the jokes because there’s nothing you can do. When it starts happening, it’s like, what are we going to do? Everything is already predestined, and we’re going to live with a big sky light -- so, enjoy the star-watching," Matthews laughed.

She admitted she doesn't think she or her son have processed what happened to their home yet. But she said she's just thankful they are both alive and their animals survived.

RELATED: Storms leave Lockhart gas station mangled

"We lost a roof. We get to see the sky and stars for a while. What can I say? You got to make the best of whatever life hands you," said Matthews.

Matthews said they haven't decided if they are going to rebuild the house or not.

Storm rips through Lockhart, destroying home Sunday's storm destroyed a Lockhart home (Photo: Molly Oak/KVUE) Sunday's storm destroyed a Lockhart home (Photo: Molly Oak/KVUE) Sunday's storm destroyed a Lockhart home (Photo: Molly Oak/KVUE) Sunday's storm destroyed a Lockhart home (Photo: Molly Oak/KVUE) Sunday's storm destroyed a Lockhart home (Photo: Molly Oak/KVUE)

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Family asking for prayers for father-to-be who was struck by lightning

Bodycam video: Texas City cop orders breastfeeding mom to leave public pool

Downtown Austin restaurant Hut's Hamburgers set to close