Shelter-in-place notice issued for northwest Austin apartment complex

The SWAT team is dealing with a barricaded subject at the Hendrix Apartments, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Williamson County officials asked residents at the Hendrix Apartments at 9815 Copper Creek Drive in Austin to shelter in place on Tuesday morning.

The Central Texas Regional SWAT team is on the scene dealing with a barricaded subject at the Hendrix Apartments, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

Those in the apartment complex in and around building 10 are asked to stay inside and lock all exterior doors and windows until law enforcement says it is safe to leave.

All others should avoid the area.

Officials did not provide further details on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.