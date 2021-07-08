Help name the Queen Bee of the Tanger Outlet mall urban hive

Starting next week the final voting will take place to name the queen bee in their urban hive.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — There's a big buzz about the rooftop on the Tanger Outlet in San Marcos. The outlet has partnered with local urban beekeepers and put a beehive on the roof of their building.

The outlet Marketing Manager says this was a way for them to help out the local environment.

"Were committed to environmental responsibility, that and connecting to our local community, so this worked hand in hand. It was a natural partnership," said Allison Murphy.

Now here's the fun part they are holding a contest to name their queen bee.

Right now on their Facebook, or Instagram they are taking names, and then next week you can vote on the top three.