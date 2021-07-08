Help name the Queen Bee of the Tanger Outlet mall urban hive

SAN MARCOS, Texas — There's a big buzz about the rooftop on the Tanger Outlet in San Marcos. The outlet has partnered with local urban beekeepers and put a beehive on the roof of their building.
The outlet Marketing Manager says this was a way for them to help out the local environment.
"Were committed to environmental responsibility, that and connecting to our local community, so this worked hand in hand. It was a natural partnership," said Allison Murphy.
Now here's the fun part they are holding a contest to name their queen bee.
Right now on their Facebook, or Instagram they are taking names, and then next week you can vote on the top three.
