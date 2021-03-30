Hello Kitty truck to return to SA this weekend

The Instagram-worthy truck will be parked at the Shops at La Cantera at the entrance near the Barnes & Noble on Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — The famous Hello Kitty Truck will stop once again in San Antonio on its 2021 tour through the United States.

The truck is so popular that past visits to the Alamo City resulted in huge lines of hundreds of people, so plan ahead if you wish to attend.

New safety procedures and increased sanitation efforts will be in place. Guests will also be encouraged to wear face masks and maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff. Also, all counters, surfaces and point-of-sale machines will be wiped down every 30 minutes.

The Hello Kitty Truck will have exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including sprinkle mugs, Madeleine cookie sets, canvas totes, and enamel pin sets.