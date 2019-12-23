AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday evening, people across the Austin area will come together to hold a vigil for a local woman whose body was found last week in the Houston area.

The vigil will happen at Garrison Park on Menchaca Road at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers said leaders of Gateway Church will lead a prayer. Because the event is being held on short notice, they will not have candles to hand out. The community is asked to bring their own.

Several more vigils will be planned during the next few weeks. Right now it's unclear if the family will attend.

On Friday, officials found 33-year-old Heidi Broussard's body in the trunk of car at a home near Jersey Village.

Broussard and her daughter, Margot Carey, were reported missing on Dec. 12. On Thursday, Dec. 19, authorities also found an infant who they believe may be baby Margot.

"The family is overwhelmed with grief," said Heidi's mother, Tammy Broussard. "We're getting through as a family. We're blessed with having many of Heidi's friends to help and the Austin and Lake Charles community have been wonderful with their support and kindness and we're very grateful to them."

She also said the family is focusing on taking care of Heidi Broussard's 6-year-old son.

On Monday morning, Magen Fieramusca remained in the Travis County Jail charged with two counts of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.

People who knew Heidi Broussard said she and Fieramusca were friends. Officials said they spoke with her about the search for Heidi Broussard and her baby just days before Fieramusca's arrest.

"I can't believe how sincere she sounded," said Tim Miller, founder and director of Texas EquuSearch. "I was just kind of scratching my head, trying to figure out how in the world could this person sound so convincing."

As of Monday, the infant authorities found on Thursday remains in the custody of Child Protective Services. Authorities are waiting on DNA test results to confirm if the baby is indeed Margo.

