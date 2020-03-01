AUSTIN, Texas — Weeks after an Austin mother was found dead in the trunk of a car in Houston, the community will come together to remember her life.

33-year-old Heidi Broussard's body was found on Dec. 19 – more than one week after she and her daughter Margot Carey were reported missing. Her daughter, who was found alive in a Houston home near Broussard's body, is now safe and back home with her family.

This Saturday, Jan. 4, a candlelight vigil to honor Broussard will take place at Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park in South Austin from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The park is located at 907 West Slaughter Lane near Southpark Meadows. The event is open to the public.

KVUE confirmed that Houston resident Magen Fieramusca, who was a "close friend" to Broussard, was charged in connection to her death. She had been plotting to take Broussard's baby.

