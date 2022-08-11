H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County

The popular Texas grocery store is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!

Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location.

H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County.

“We are excited to officially announce that H-E-B is coming to Mansfield,” Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B executive vice president, said in a news release. “We look forward to providing this dynamic and growing city with the best H-E-B has to offer.”

The store will be located at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street.

The company had previously purchased 28 acres at 1660 East Broad Street.

The Mansfield location is the company's ninth confirmed store that's under construction in DFW. Other locations include McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Forney and Rockwall.

"For years our residents have asked for an H-E-B, and on behalf of the City Council, we are proud to welcome this economic driver and much desired business to Mansfield," Mayor Michael Evans said in a news release.

H-E-B currently has stores in North Texas throughout counties like Johnson and Ellis. Cities with H-E-B stores include Burleson, Waxahachie and Cleburne.

While the company has confirmed nine locations, it has purchased land in many other areas of DFW.

Below are areas where H-E-B has purchased land, according to deed records: