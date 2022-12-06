Man accused of stabbing Bastrop County deputy at Austin H-E-B indicted

The victim was serving in a secondary capacity at the H-E-B when he was reportedly stabbed multiple times by an alleged shoplifter.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County grand jury last week indicted a man accused of stabbing a law enforcement officer at an Austin-area H-E-B last month.

The jury in the 460th Judicial District Court returned the indictment for 40-year-old Jaime Eliseo Canales on Dec. 1.

The incident took placed on Nov. 12, when Canales allegedly stabbed a Bastrop County deputy who was serving in another law enforcement capacity at the store. Canales was charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Canales was accused of shoplifting throughout the store. When confronted by store employees, he reportedly returned the items and requested to speak with law enforcement. Canales arrived only to be attacked, officials said.

Officials reported the deputy was stabbed multiple times, including in the neck. The deputy was then taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

The incident occurred at the H-E-B at 2508 E. Riverside Drive.