H-E-B on South Congress to shut down for complete rebuild next year

H-E-B estimates that the project will take about two years to complete. A temporary store will open across the street in the meantime.

AUSTIN, Texas — The long-standing H-E-B on South Congress and Oltorf is shutting down early next year for demolition and reconstruction.

Demolition of the more than 60-year-old grocery store will begin in February 2022. A temporary H-E-B will open at the Twin Oaks Shopping Center adjacent to the current grocery store's location. The temporary store will be open to customers for the duration of the project and is set to open one week before construction starts, H-E-B said in a release.

H-E-B estimates that the project will take about two years to complete.

“Our vision has always been to create a store that our customers will be proud of, an iconic location that reflects the personality and vibrancy of the South Congress community,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B Group Vice President Central Texas. “This store is an important part of this neighborhood, and we hope this new design conveys the deep gratitude we have for our loyal customers who have supported our business for more than 60 years.”

The new store will be more than 145,000 square feet and will feature three levels: two for shopping and dining and three levels of above-ground parking with more than 600 spaces. It will also feature a True Texas BBQ along with indoor and outdoor dining areas and an outdoor stage for live performances.

The H-E-B at 2400 S. Congress Ave. first opened in 1957 at 25,000 square feet with the current store at about 69,000 square feet. The new store marks the first time the location will be completely rebuilt from the ground up.

Customers looking for more information, including how to contact H-E-B with questions about updates to the new store can contact the customer relations team at customer.relations@heb.com or call 1-800-432-3113.

Take a look at renderings of what the new H-E-B will look like:

New H-E-B on South Congress 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4