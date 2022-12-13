H-E-B sets opening date for first multi-level Austin store at Lake Austin Boulevard

The new store will feature a porch with views over Lake Austin, two H-E-B restaurants (True Texas BBQ and SouthFlo Pizza) and a bar with indoor and outdoor seating.

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) In exciting news for Central and West Austinites, H-E-B's highly anticipated takeover of the corner lot at Exposition and Lake Austin boulevards finally has an opening date: February 15, 2023. And in exciting news for all Austinites, the store will be the first multi-level H-E-B in the city, with several exciting new features.

Located at 715 S. Exposition Blvd., H-E-B began construction on the site (formerly a Randalls) in 2019, but ran into several pandemic-related delays. The new store already looks to be worth the wait, with more than your average grocery store experience: namely, a porch with views over Lake Austin; two H-E-B restaurants (True Texas BBQ and SouthFlo Pizza); a full bar with indoor and outdoor seating; and a coffee shop.

For the redesign, H-E-B tapped San Antonio-based Lake Flato Architects, who also worked on the chain's Mueller Market. Renderings suggest design elements to complement the Tarrytown neighborhood, including vine-covered walls, natural light, pitched roofs, and textured materials like limestone, wood, D’Hanis brick, and metals.

True to H-E-B's ongoing commitment to sustainability, the design also implements several environmentally-friendly elements such as energy-efficient refrigeration with condensation capture for landscape irrigation, as well as rooftop solar panels and EV chargers to be installed soon after the store opens.

H-E-B's signature curbside and home delivery services will also be available at the new location, as well as a full-service pharmacy drive-thru. Structured underground parking will add to the store's convenience — not just by providing ample options for vehicles, but by creating a pedestrian- and bike-friendly perimeter.

As if H-E-B's quality products and service aren't enough of a draw, the store is shaping up to become a new community gathering place. Come for the groceries, stay for the views? Count us in.