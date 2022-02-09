HBO Max series 'Love and Death' to film in Williamson County later this month: Report

The series, based on a real-life axe murder that happened in North Texas, will be filming in the area for several days starting in late February.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The HBO Max series "Love and Death," starring Elizabeth Olsen, will be filming on Williamson County properties soon, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The production company filming the show will film on different properties from Feb. 25 through March 6, including the courthouse and justice center. The county is set to receive $100,000 in compensation, according to the Statesman. The Williamson County Historical Commission will also receive $10,000.

The Statesman reported the county will use the funds from the show to repair the courthouse.

HBO Max estimates it will spend about $660,500 on the production in Williamson County. The Statesman reported that HBO Max also agreed to compensate any businesses around the courthouse that will have to close due to filming.

"Love and Death" is based on the true story of a woman accused of killing her friend with an axe in Wylie, Texas, back in 1980. A jury acquitted the woman on the basis of self-defense and was reportedly "the most sensational North Texas murder trial in the late 20th century." The show began filming in Hutto in late September, according to the report.

Nicole Kidman is an executive producer for the show which, stars Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Marvel's Scarlet Witch.

