Hello Hawks: Hays High School announces new mascot

Previously, the Hays CISD board of trustees voted to retire the Rebels mascot.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Formerly the Rebels, Hays CISD on Monday announced the name of the new Hays High School mascot – the Hawks! The district's board decided to retire the Rebels mascot due to its ties to the confederacy.

The new mascot will officially take effect in the 2021-22 school year. Current ninth- through eleventh-graders who will attend the school next year and middle school students in the Hays High School feeder pattern made the nominations and voted on the mascot earlier this month.

The top five nominations were the Hawks, Raptors, Honey Badgers, Dragons and Hornets. A total of 1,453 students voted as follows:

Hawks – 461

Raptors – 376

Dragons – 267

Honey Badgers – 191

Hornets – 157

The next step in the changing process will be to engage the services of the district's graphics design partners. The school colors will stay red and blue.

After a logo and branding package has been selected, the school will then be able to order new school uniforms and begin changing signage around the building. More information on the timeline for the change can be found here.

The fiscal impact of the mascot change on a single budget year has been estimated to be as high as $800,000. The district is planning to complete the transition below this amount, however. A majority of the expenses will involve new band and athletic uniforms, which the district will incur over a single budget year. Other costs include replacing the gym floor logos, equipment vehicles and the front entrance marquee.