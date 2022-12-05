Unchartered Adventures to reopen after fire

The cause and damages of the fire are still being determined.

KYLE, Texas — Unchartered Adventures in Kyle plans to reopen Thursday after a fire on Wednesday.

The Austin Fire Department said just before noon on Wednesday, some of its crews were called to assist Travis County Fire Rescue with a fire that had broken out at Unchartered Adventures.

AFD said the fire took an hour to put out and, according to staff at Unchartered Adventures, most of the business' inventory, trailers and vehicles were destroyed. The building itself survived and no one was injured.

Unchartered Adventures closed Wednesday but was planning to reopen Thursday with all bookings available.

AFD said the cause and damages of the fire are still being determined by the Hays County Fire Marshal.

