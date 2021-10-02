COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK now detected in Hays County

This comes after the variant was also recently detected on the University of Texas at Austin campus.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Department of State Health Services on Wednesday confirmed that an individual in Hays County has tested positive for the COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K.

This comes after the variant was also detected on the University of Texas campus in Austin earlier this month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant is more contagious and may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variant viruses, although health experts say more data is needed.

Hays County leaders said the person who tested positive for the variant was asymptomatic.

"Now is a good time to remind everyone to be extra vigilant and continue to do all the recommended safety protocols," said Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

That includes handwashing, wearing face masks, staying home as much as possible, and avoid gathering in groups outside of your own household members.

The Hays County Local Health Department said that contact tracing for the new variant case is now underway. Director Tammy Crumley emphasized the message about continued vigilance and taking all the steps that are necessary to help slow the spread of the virus.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, was first identified in fall 2020. It can spread more easily and quickly than other variants. It has since been detected in many countries around the world, with the first case detected in the U.S. in December 2020.