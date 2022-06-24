x
Crime

2 adults found dead in Kyle home

Police reported to the scene Thursday evening.
Credit: KVUE

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department has launched an investigation into a case where two adults were found dead in their Tower Drive home Thursday evening.

Police received a call at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday reporting a person had been shot and potentially killed. The caller also said a child and another adult were inside the home.

The caller, an adult, had a firearm and did not cooperate with dispatch in providing details and following instructions, according to Kyle PD.

SWAT responded to the scene alongside police, fire and EMS crews. Kyle PD said officers forced their way into the home out of concern for the child's safety.

Officers moved the unharmed child to safety and then found the bodies of an adult man and woman in an upstairs bedroom.

A Hays County Justice of the Peace ordered autopsies on the bodies. Police said this was an isolated incident. 

