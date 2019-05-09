SAN MARCOS, Texas — A collision between a train and a vehicle has closed multiple intersections near The Square in San Marcos.

The City tweeted just after 4 p.m. that San Marcos police are responding to the crash near the intersection of South Guadalupe Street and MLK Drive.

Multiple intersections are closed. The City advised drivers to avoid the area, including northbound LBJ Drive when traveling to and from the downtown area.

CM Allen Parkway and Hopkins Street are also blocked. The City said to use Aquarena Springs Drive or Wonder World Drive when getting around town.

There are no critical injuries, but the City said the intersections will be blocked for some time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

